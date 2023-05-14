TRACKING: A cool, breezy, and wet Mother's Day

Today: Happy Mother’s Day to all of the great moms out in eastern Iowa and across the world. Unfortunately, it isn’t going to be great weather to celebrate outside. High temperatures have already been reached in our northern areas, and much of the day we are in the 50s. Showers are likely across the board, with maybe a few stray storms for our southern areas. No severe weather though for today. Winds are out of the northeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The one silver lining is that it is not going to be humid!
Tonight: Showers move out tonight and skies are cloudy to start with some clearing from north to south through the night hours. Lows are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Our northern areas see more sunshine to kick off the work week, as we range from partly sunny in the south to mostly sunny in the north. Showers may clip our far southern areas, but the vast majority of us are dry. Highs are back into the upper 60s and low 70s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Highs quickly return to the 80s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday PM into Friday morning, otherwise the week is dry with warm temperatures.