TRACKING: A Comfortable Weekend

Scattered showers taper off around midnight with the rest of the night the remains cloudy. Temperatures are a little bit warmer tonight because of the cloud cover and the air is not as dry. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures top out close to 80 degrees. As we head into Saturday night the sky is mostly clear and a little cooler, 50s for lows. Sunday is going to be a nice day with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. We get close to 90 with more sunshine on Monday. A couple of showers or storms are possible Tuesday morning. The best chance of any widespread rain and a couple of thunderstorms will be in on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves across the region.
Tonight: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Low: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 80. Winds: N 510 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 53. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 83. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.