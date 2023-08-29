TRACKING: A comfortable week; hotter through Labor Day weekend

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY for Sunday due to hotter temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and slightly humid conditions producing a heat index near 100°.
Today: Pleasant conditions continue today after the passage of a cold front overnight and early this morning. Winds are northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph, resulting in highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, along with dew points falling down into the 50s, giving the air a comfortable feel. Besides a few clouds popping up, skies look mostly sunny but hazy due to wildfire smoke. Luckily, air quality shouldn’t take much of a hit.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds are light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Hazy sunshine is on tap once again with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. With an east wind at 5 to 10 mph, humidity is very low. Air quality shouldn’t be very degraded due to the smoke.
Thursday: More sunshine and seasonal temps with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Humidity is still very low.
Friday: Starting to warm up here a bit as highs are in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points still lag behind, staying in the 50s, meaning there is no heat index to worry about. Skies are mostly sunny.
Labor Day Weekend: Another heat dome builds, giving us a late-summer heat wave. Highs at this time look to climb to the mid and upper 90s Saturday through Tuesday, with Sunday being the hottest day. At this time, dew points and humidity don’t look significant, meaning the heat index should be close to the temperatures. It’ll stay dry and sunny until Tuesday.