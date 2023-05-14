TRACKING: A comfortable week ahead

Tonight: There is a chance some of this rain sticks around through the overnight hours. It all on how much moisture continues to be advected our way from the south. Regardless, if it does rain, it is light and won’t impact us much. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s with a few low 50s far south. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
Monday: The same sentiment goes for Monday regarding the rain. If we continue to see a push of moisture from the south, we may see some rain showers tomorrow for areas along and south of highway 20. The farther south you are, the larger the chance, but again, it is light in nature. Skies are partly sunny for our northern areas with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the north and low 70s to the south. If the rain sticks around, temperatures are in the 60s throughout the area. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear as the system moves out of the area. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny Tuesday with highs back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Dew points are in the low 50s, so it is a very comfortable heat.
Rest of the Week: Chance of showers and storms return late Thursday into early Friday. Otherwise, we are dry and comfortable for the week.