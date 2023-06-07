TRACKING: A comfortable and pleasant rest of the week

Today: The cold front passed by and is what gave us some rain yesterday. We are still dealing with clouds through this morning, but that should gradually decrease from east to west, revealing sunshine and crisp skies as haze exits and air quality improves. Behind this front, we are going to enjoy falling humidity and cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are light from the east-northeast.
Tonight: We are mostly clear to partly cloudy with most of the cloud cover in the west. It’s going to get cool as high pressure moves in to give us a calm wind. Lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.
Thursday: Thursday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with very low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds are very light.
Friday: We should have a few more clouds to make skies partly cloudy. With a light southwest wind, temperatures warm up a bit with highs in the low to mid 80s, but humidity remains low.
Weekend: Rain and storm chances are still on for Saturday with near normal temps. Rain chances look to be increasing for Saturday night and may linger into Sunday morning before giving way to sunshine and cooler temps in the 70s.