TRACKING: A cold weekend

It looks like another cold weekend with lots of clouds and breezy conditions. The sky remains clear tonight with the wind diminishing to 10-15 mph. Temperatures by morning are near 30 with wind chills in the 20s.
Saturday is the coldest day in the next ten days. The gusty wind from the northwest adds an additional chill in the air. Wind chills are in the 30s all day. The sky is cloudy, and a brief light rain or snow shower is possible. No accumulation or travel issues due to the precipitation.
We dry out Saturday night, but the clouds linger and so does the cold air. Sunday morning lows are in the upper 20s. There will be a few rays of sunshine Sunday otherwise clouds dominate the sky.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy and windy. A brief and light rain shower is possible. High: 40. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 28. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.