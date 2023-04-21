TRACKING: A cold weekend

A Freeze Watch is in effect this weekend as temps dip below freezing. Bring inside or cover your plants.
Flooding is occurring along the Mississippi River and will continue to worsen into next week. You can find more on river levels here.
Today: We have a chilly start to the day with temps in the 30s and clear skies. Wind chills could be in the 20s. Enjoy the sunshine this morning, because clouds quickly increase through today from the northwest. We may even see a few sporadic, isolated showers through the afternoon. Winds pick up this morning and will be gusty from the west-southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Wind chills are in the 40s most of the day.
Tonight: The clouds stick around with a stray sprinkle or flurry possible, but nothing that will measure. Lows trickle down into the low 30s, with wind chills in the 20s, off of a west-northwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Probably the worst day of the weekend with overcast skies that may spit a few sprinkles or flurries through the day. Highs only reach the low to mid 40s, and with a northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph, wind chills remain in the 30s.
Sunday: Still cool with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s, but at least we will get back some sunshine and the winds are not as strong, but still brisk at 10 to 15 mph from the northwest.
Next Week: We look below normal to round out April with highs mainly in the 50s to low 60s and lows in the 30s. There looks to be rain chances Monday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds in between.