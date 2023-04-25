 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

TRACKING: A Cold Start to Wednesday

The Mississippi River continues to rise and is forecast to crest Friday and Saturday from north to south. The river remains at its crest for about 24 hours before it starts to fall. Little to no rain in the forecast for the next 10 days. CLICK HERE for specific information.

It is a cold night ahead. Frost and freeze are likely across eastern Iowa. Hopefully you have not planted any plants just yet. If you did you might want to protect them from the cold tonight. The best rule of thumb is not to plant anything until Mother’s Day.

After a cold start, Wednesday turns out to be a nice day with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s and a light wind. Wednesday night is not as cold, but still chilly in the upper 30s.

Thursday/Friday are partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. A few light showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday with a gusty north/northwest wind. High temperatures are cooler, low 50s.

_________

Tonight: Clear and cold. Frost/freeze likely. Low: 30. Winds: E 5-10 mph.  

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 59. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 38. Winds: S 10-15 mph.  

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 69. Low: 43.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 69. 

