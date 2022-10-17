TRACKING: A Cold Start to the Week

Tonight: The sky remains clear, and the air is very dry. This sets the stage for a cold night. Morning lows are in the low 20s…this is about 10 degrees colder than what we had Monday morning. The wind is from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Wind chills late tonight will drop to near 10.
Tuesday: Lots of sunshine but also lots of cold air hanging around. Highs warm into the low 40s. Normal highs this time of year are in the low 60s. It feels even colder than the 40s because of the breezy northwest wind. Some of the gusts could be around 35 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cold again. The wind is just a touch lighter than Monday night. Temperatures are similar, bottoming out in the low 20s.
Wednesday: Sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and highs in the mid 50s.
Fri/Sat/Sun: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 70s.
Next best chance of rain is Monday, October 24.