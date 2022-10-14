TRACKING: A Cold Night

Tonight: The clouds clear this evening as the wind diminishes. The sky is mostly clear overnight with low temperatures by morning in the upper 20s. The wind is light overnight as well.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with temperatures a little cooler than normal with forecast highs in the mid to upper 50s. The wind is from the southwest with some gusts to near 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. The wind is light again.
Sunday: More clouds than sunshine and cooler. Highs are in the low 50s and wind picks up again. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph from the northwest.