TRACKING: A cold next few days

Today: We could see some slick spots this morning for our northern areas, otherwise roads should be in okay shape after light snow moved in yesterday. Fog could also be fairly dense at times during the early morning hours. After about 9-10 AM, winds pick up and the fog should clear out. Skies are mostly cloudy to cloudy with a few flurries possible. High temperatures are in the low to mid 30s, and most of them are hit during the early morning hours, then dropping throughout the day. Winds are breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Tonight: We may see some flurries early, after that skies are cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monday: A chilly start to our work/school week with wind chills in the upper single digits and low teens. Conditions don’t get much warmer either, as highs are in the upper 20s and low 30s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. That means wind chills are in the upper teens and low 20s for the afternoon. Skies are mostly cloudy.
Tuesday: The good news is that we see more sunshine on Tuesday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. The bad news is that high temperatures aren’t much higher in the low to mid 30s. However, winds are not nearly as strong, as they are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Conditions quickly warm up Wednesday with highs near 50. Chance of rain Thursday and temperatures drop back to below normal Friday for Saint Patrick’s Day with some light snow possible.