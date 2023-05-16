TRACKING: A cold front for Thursday night

High pressure is moving south across the Great Lakes through Wednesday and keeps us dry. There are wildfires in Canada and the upper-level flow is pushing that smoke south into Iowa Tuesday afternoon/evening. The smoke will be around tonight through Thursday. Currently the smoke is not causing air quality issues on the ground because the smoke is so high up. This will give us hazy sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.
A cold front is forecast to move southeast across the area Thursday night. A few showers and a stray storm are possible late Thursday afternoon and at night. The clouds clear giving us a few hours of sunshine Friday morning before clouds move back in by lunchtime and linger through the rest of the afternoon. The wind is gusty behind the front, and it is cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: A nice weekend is shaping up with sunshine both days and highs in the 70s Saturday and near 80 on Sunday.
_________
Tonight: Clear. Low: 51. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Hazy sunshine. High: 78. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 51. Winds: S -10 mph.
Thursday: 20% chance of late day shower/storm. High: 81. Low: 53.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High: 68. Low: 46.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 75. Low: 50.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 81.