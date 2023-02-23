TRACKING: A cold Friday

The wind gradually diminishes overnight as the clouds clear. It is a cold night and that leads us into a cold Friday. This will be the coldest day of the next ten days.
A brief snow shower or flurries are possible Friday afternoon and evening. A dusting to 1" of snow is possible. The weekend is warmer with sunshine.
The next storm we are tracking is going to impact us Sunday night through Monday. This comes in the form of all rain. Some of it could be locally heavy (1”+). It also brings a lot of wind with it.
Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Low: -1. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of light snow/flurries in the afternoon (Trace to 1"). High: 19. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 10. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 38. Low: 19.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 45. Low: 35.
Monday: 80% chance of rain and windy. High; 43.