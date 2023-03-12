TRACKING: A chilly start to the work week

Tonight: Cloudy skies and flurries stick around through the night hours, and low temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Monday: It is a chilly start to our work/school week, as wind chills are in the upper single digits and low teens tomorrow morning. Skies are mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, so wind chills at their warmest are only in the upper teens and low 20s.
Monday Night: Skies start off mostly cloudy, but then it gradually decreases to partly cloudy and mostly clear. Lows are in the upper single digits and low teens with a light north wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Our first day in a while where we see some consistent sunshine. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds are light out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temps surge into the 40s and 50s on Wednesday and Thursday as a nice southerly breeze provides some warm air. Thursday we see a likely chance of rain, with that transitioning into a rain/snow mix Thursday night. Light snow is possible Friday. Temperatures are back into the 30s for the end of the week.