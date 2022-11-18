TRACKING: A chilly Saturday and "warmer" Sunday

Tonight: Clouds build as the night continues and we may see some isolated snow showers late. Little to no accumulation is expected out of these snowflakes. Low temperatures are in the mid-teens with a strong westerly wind at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Saturday: The first half of the weekend is a chilly one. There may be some leftover snowflakes from the night before, however not much is expected to accumulate. Partly sunny skies ensue after that. Otherwise, high temperatures are in the upper teens and mid 20s. Winds are strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. With that, the wind chill values are going to be in the single digits all day. Bundle up because it is going to be flat out cold.
Saturday Night: Skies clear out and low temperatures drop down to the upper single digits for most of the area. Wind isn’t going to be as much of a factor, but regardless, a very cold Saturday night is in store.
Sunday: Winds blast from the southwest at 10-15 mph, giving us some much-needed warmer air. Skies are partly cloudy and high temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. It won’t be significantly warmer, but one that you’ll definitely notice.
Next Week: The week is mostly dry, and temperatures jump back to normal by Tuesday in the upper 30s and low 40s. Right now, chances look slim for a rain/snow mix on Thanksgiving, but we will keep you updated as we get closer.