TRACKING: A chilly night to start the weekend

Tonight: A calm and chilly night for us as we see low temperatures drop into the upper single digits to the northwest and low to mid-teens to the south and east. Winds are light out of the northeast with mostly clear skies.
Saturday: We start off the weekend with mostly sunny skies for our northern areas and partly cloudy skies for our southern areas. Highs are similar to today, with the northern areas who have snow on the ground in the low to mid 20s, and the south seeing warmer conditions in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: There is a slight chance of some light snow showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. There is a chance that we see some light accumulation, but the track of this system is trending farther south. If it does snow, the accumulation would be south of highway 20. Regardless, we are keeping an eye on it if it does come our way. Lows are in the teens and winds are light and variable.
Sunday: Another day with sunshine and warmer high temperatures. Most areas hit the 30s and winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Next Week: The normal high for this time of year is mid to upper 20s, and we are going to be well above that next week. Highs are in the mid to upper 30s and possibly low 40s. Conditions are dry too with Thursday the only legitimate day with a precipitation chance.