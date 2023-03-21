TRACKING: A chance of showers

The sky becomes cloudy this evening and remains that way overnight. A small chance for an isolated shower is possible. The temperatures are mild with a south wind.
Clouds continue through Wednesday with a small chance of an isolated shower again. Little to no wind expected with temperatures pushing into the 50s. A cold front is forecast to give us our best chance of showers Wednesday night. An isolated thunderstorm is possible south of Cedar Rapids. Late Wednesday night, north of Highway 20, it just might turn cold enough for some of the rain to mix or briefly change to snow before it ends by sunrise Thursday.
Clouds linger Thursday morning before clearing out and give way to afternoon sunshine.
Tonight: Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 40. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. High: 56. Winds: SW 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. A few wet snowflakes are possible late and north of Highway 20. Low: 33. Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 45. Low: 26.
Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 50.