TRACKING: A calmer weekend ahead

Tonight: After all of the precipitation that fell, whether that be rain, snow, ice, or a mix, we calm down tonight with cloudy skies and dry conditions. Temperatures stay steady in the low to mid 30s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph. There may be some patchy fog overnight.
Saturday:Besides a very slight chance of a wintry mix, we stay mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s to the north and low 40s to the south. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Skies remain mostly cloudy with lows cooler in the mid 20s. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies dominate once again, but dry conditions persist with highs similar to Saturday in that mid 30s to low 40s range. Winds are out of the east around 5-10 mph.
Next Week: Monday is dry with temps near 40 degrees in many areas, but Tuesday we could see a return of precipitation. For now, it is mainly rain, then a chance of a wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Details on that storm will come soon once we get closer to the date.