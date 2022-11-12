TRACKING: A calm Sunday

Tonight: Snow showers clear out east and cloud cover decreases as the night continues. Low temperatures are in the upper teens to low 20s with a northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Skies start off mostly sunny to sunny, then clouds start to build as the day continues. Highs temperatures are in the mid 30s with a light and variable wind. No snow is expected for Sunday.
Sunday Night: Cloud cover sticks around for mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Low temperatures are in the mid 20s with a light southeast wind at 5 mph.
Monday: We are cloudy for the day with a chance of some light snow showers. This chance builds as the day continues. High temperatures are in the low to mid 30s with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday is our best chance of snow. While we aren’t expecting massive accumulations, a few inches of snow could be possible. The snow chances continue into Wednesday and then we dry out for the rest of the week.