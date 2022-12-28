TRACKING: A calm next three days

Today: Cloud cover increases slightly for today, as skies are partly to mostly cloudy. More cloud cover builds during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures are on the rise once again, as temps build to the mid to upper 30s with a few isolated 40s possible. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Tonight:Skies are mostly cloudy to cloudy tonight, and lows stay steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Areas of fog along with some patchy drizzle are possible for Thursday. Cloudy skies are the main theme though for the day. This keeps temperatures down, especially in our northern and western areas where the snow depth is greater. Highs in the northwest are in the upper 30s and low 40s. In the south and southeast, highs are in the mid 40s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Friday: Some sunshine returns for Friday, though skies are still mostly cloudy. Temps drop back down into the mid to upper 30s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: Saturday (New Year’s Eve) we might have a slight chance for a rain/snow mix, but we look mainly dry, so any plans for that day/night should be good to go. We kick off the new year on Sunday with cloudy conditions. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s both days.