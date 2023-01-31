TRACKING: A brutal morning, but warmer temps are on the way

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of Highway 30 through 10 AM. Wind chills could be down to around -25° with air temps in the teens to near 20 degrees below zero. Frostbite could occur on skin in 30 minutes or less.
Today: Clear skies, a deep, fresh snowpack, and calm winds are leading to bitterly cold, dangerous temps and wind chills this morning. Wear many layers and warm the car up before leaving. We’ll continue with plenty of sunshine through today with cold, arctic high pressure in control. Despite the frigid start, temps should climb to the teens today for most. It’ll be near 20 in the south and closer to 10 in the north. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph, keeping wind chills mainly below zero, except for a few hours this afternoon.
Tonight: We have mostly clear skies again tonight, but with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. It shouldn’t be as cold with lows near 0° and in the single digits.
Wednesday: Not a bad one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 20s to low 30s. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph continue to warm us up.
Thursday: Unfortunately, a cold front comes through. It passes by dry but may bring partly cloudy skies. Winds shift to the northwest as highs fall slightly, from the low 20s to near 30. Lows Thursday night are back below zero.
Weekend: Friday is chilly with highs in the single digits to low teens. Skies remain partly cloudy. We’ll have a great rebound for the weekend with highs above freezing Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies giving way to partly cloudy skies.