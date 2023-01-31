 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Continue this Morning...

.Bitter cold wind chills continue over much of northern Iowa this
morning. Expect periods of wind chills from 20 to 30 below zero
with moderating temperatures and wind chill after 10 AM.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills approaching
30 below zero or colder.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

TRACKING: A brutal morning, but warmer temps are on the way

  • 0

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of Highway 30 through 10 AM. Wind chills could be down to around -25° with air temps in the teens to near 20 degrees below zero. Frostbite could occur on skin in 30 minutes or less.

Today: Clear skies, a deep, fresh snowpack, and calm winds are leading to bitterly cold, dangerous temps and wind chills this morning. Wear many layers and warm the car up before leaving. We’ll continue with plenty of sunshine through today with cold, arctic high pressure in control. Despite the frigid start, temps should climb to the teens today for most. It’ll be near 20 in the south and closer to 10 in the north. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph, keeping wind chills mainly below zero, except for a few hours this afternoon.

Tonight: We have mostly clear skies again tonight, but with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. It shouldn’t be as cold with lows near 0° and in the single digits.

Wednesday: Not a bad one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 20s to low 30s. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph continue to warm us up.

ThursdayUnfortunately, a cold front comes through. It passes by dry but may bring partly cloudy skies. Winds shift to the northwest as highs fall slightly, from the low 20s to near 30. Lows Thursday night are back below zero.

Weekend: Friday is chilly with highs in the single digits to low teens. Skies remain partly cloudy. We’ll have a great rebound for the weekend with highs above freezing Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies giving way to partly cloudy skies.

Tags

Recommended for you