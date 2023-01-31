TRACKING: A brutal morning, but warmer temps are on the way

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Continue this Morning... .Bitter cold wind chills continue over much of northern Iowa this morning. Expect periods of wind chills from 20 to 30 below zero with moderating temperatures and wind chill after 10 AM. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills approaching 30 below zero or colder. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&