TRACKING: A brief warm-up

Tonight: It is another comfortable night under a clear sky. Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than last night. Lows are near 60.
Thursday: It is a warmer day with highs reaching into the mid and upper 80s. Normal highs this time of year are near 80. The humidity level is a bit higher with dew points in the mid 60s. Dry weather continues with a mostly sunny sky.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and warmer because it is more humid. Lows are in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, humid, and highs in the upper 80s. A cold front is forecast to move through eastern Iowa Friday night. There is a small chance for a shower/storm overnight.
Weekend: A mix of sun and clouds both days. High temperatures are cooler, low 80s and the humidity level is lower as well.