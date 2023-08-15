TRACKING: A breezy next couple of days

A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY is already in effect for Sunday and next Tuesday as heat indices are forecast to top 100° and could be up to 105°, if not close to 110°. Significant heat and humidity will dominate the forecast starting this weekend in what will also be a very dry stretch.
Tonight: A mostly clear and comfortable night with lows in the mid 50s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: A little warmer on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s and mostly sunny skies. Dew points are in the upper 50s and low 60s, so not too bad regarding humidity. Winds pick up throughout the day and are out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers and storms are possible through the night hours for our northeastern areas. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with a breezy westerly wind at 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Breezy winds continue on Thursday out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Skies are mostly sunny, and highs are back down into the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Dew points are comfortable again in the mid 50s.
Rest of the Week: Friday is right around normal with highs in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Then, the heat arrives Saturday, and it sticks around through much of the next week. Heat index values could be as high as 105 on Sunday as well as Tuesday. Stay plenty hydrated this weekend and next week.