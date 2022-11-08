TRACKING: A breezy and mild day

Today: More cloud cover on this election day but temperatures are slightly warmer in the low to mid 50s. Winds are breezy out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy with some possible isolated showers late tonight. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 40s and low 50s with a somewhat strong southeast wind at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Temperatures spike close to 70 degrees, with a strong southerly flow of around 10-20 mph, and gusts up to 30 mph. Skies are cloudy, but we remain dry for the day.
Thursday: With our recent flow of southerly air and a cold front marching its way from the west, there is a potential for strong to severe weather Thursday afternoon. High temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s, which may give enough energy for the severe storms. Right now, there is a level 2 risk for the western half of the viewing area, with the eastern half under a level 1 risk. We are monitoring this as we get closer to Thursday. After the cold front moves through, temperatures plummet into the 20s for overnight lows.
Rest of the Week: The cold air is here and here for a while. Highs are in the low to mid 30s to close out the week with low temperatures in the teens.