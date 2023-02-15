TRACKING: A break today, Winter Storm Warning in effect tonight

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for areas just south of Highway 20 and Dubuque County.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued along Highway 20 and Tama County.
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Clayton County.
This Afternoon: Our highs peaked overnight in the 40s, so most of us slept through it. This afternoon, temperatures will hold fairly steady in the 20s and 30s. Winds were very gusty this morning but will back down to around 10-15 mph from the northwest later this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies remain overhead, so enjoy the fleeting sunshine if it breaks free where you are!
Tonight: A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory go into effect overnight and last through tomorrow. Skies will begin the night cloudy with snow moving into the area after 10pm and spreading mainly along and south of Hwy 20. Temperatures drop off into the upper teens to mid-20s with breezy north winds at 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Snow is expected for the southeastern half of the area during the morning. This system will clear from northwest to southeast through the afternoon. North winds gusting to 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting conditions, especially in rural areas. Temperatures will peak in the mid-20s north to mid-30s south.
As for snow totals, there will be a sharp cut off on the northern edge of this system. Areas north of Hwy 18 will likely miss the snow all together. Areas between Hwy 18 and Hwy 20 can expect to see T-3”, while areas to the south of Hwy 20 could pick up 3-7”.
Rest of the Week: Friday looks to be another cool day in the 20s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph, but it will be sunny! This weekend will be partly cloudy throughout with highs rebounding into the 30s and 40s.