TRACKING: A break in the snow today, but there's more tomorrow

Today: The snow is done but there still may be some slick spots due to the freezing of the roads. Areas south and west are in better shape this morning than areas north and east. Give yourself a little extra time for your morning commute and if you have to clear off your car. By late morning though, with daytime heating the roads should melt off that snow and conditions should improve by the afternoon and evening. Skies are mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: We start off the day dry, but then snow moves in from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours. With temperatures near or slightly above freezing, it may once again hit the roads and turn to slush early, then start to stick once the sun goes down around 6:10 PM. Eastern areas may see more of that snow stick early with the snow arriving later. Expect some slick roads if you have any plans during the late evening hours. Winds are somewhat strong out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Blowing snow though should not be a factor, since it is once again a wet and heavy snow. Snow tapers off during the night hours into Monday morning. Snow totals right now are around 1-4 inches across the board.
Sunday: Another morning where we may see some slick spots, but during the late morning and early afternoon, that should melt off with daytime heating and possibly some sunshine. Highs are cool in the upper 20s and low 30s with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Next Week: We are dry for much of next week with a small chance of rain Thursday transitioning into a rain/snow mix Thursday night. Temperatures start cool Monday and Tuesday, but then pick up Wednesday and Thursday.