TRACKING: A Blizzard and life-threatening cold

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold Today and Friday...

Blizzard Warning in effect Thursday through Friday night.

A region of snow is moving across central and southern Iowa very
early this morning. This snow will continue to shift off to the
east this morning before diminishing with the main accumulating
snow done by noon. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to
35 mph will be common this morning. The wind will increase more
this afternoon and peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the
40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions.

Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in
the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below
tonight and Friday morning.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates
and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph
this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more. Extreme cold
and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and
dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and life
threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

TRACKING: A Blizzard and life-threatening cold

  • Updated
  • 0

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect this afternoon through Saturday morning for most of the area. While snow tapers today, strong northwest winds increase leading to whiteout/blizzard conditions and treacherous travel. Snow drifts develop and some roads may become impassable. DO NOT TRAVEL IF YOU DON’T HAVE TO. This is accompanied by life-threatening cold.

Today: Phase one of this system is ongoing (snow) while phases 2 and 3 are beginning (winds and cold). We have reports of roughly 1-3 inches of powdery snow from across the area as of early this morning. There’s also been reports of freezing drizzle in the south. A band of snow is accompanying the arctic front that is moving through, giving us a couple more inches potentially, but the snow actually tapers off quickly this morning in the west and it’ll end in the east around noon. Skies are cloudy after that.

Winds strengthen through the day from the northwest, sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40. Meanwhile, temperatures fall today with wind chills in the -35 to -25 degree range. Of course, the winds will blow this powdery snow around, leading to very low visibility, blizzard conditions, and developing drifts on the roads.

Tonight: Blizzard conditions and dangerous to impossible travel continues tonight as northwest winds gust to 45 mph. Lows fall to the double digits below zero with wind chills as cold as 45 below zero. This is life-threatening cold where frostbite can develop on exposed skin in 10 minutes.

Friday: Skies are mostly cloudy with no additional snow expected. However, ground blizzard conditions continue with very difficult to impossible travel, DO NOT TRAVEL. Winds gust to 50 mph from the northwest with highs around -2 and dangerous wind chills between -30° and -40°.

Christmas Eve: Blizzard conditions and difficult to impossible travel is expected through Saturday morning. Winds are still strong from the northwest, gusting to near 40 mph, lowering visibility down considerably along with drifting more snow onto the roads. Highs are around 2 with dangerous wind chills as cold as -35°. Skies are mostly sunny with winds diminishing through the day. Travel should improve late.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy and calmer. Highs climb to the upper single digits with a lighter wind. Travel should not be as bad for most of the day. There may be some light snow overnight.

