TRACKING: A Blizzard and life-threatening cold

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect this afternoon through Saturday morning for most of the area. While snow tapers today, strong northwest winds increase leading to whiteout/blizzard conditions and treacherous travel. Snow drifts develop and some roads may become impassable. DO NOT TRAVEL IF YOU DON’T HAVE TO. This is accompanied by life-threatening cold.
Today: Phase one of this system is ongoing (snow) while phases 2 and 3 are beginning (winds and cold). We have reports of roughly 1-3 inches of powdery snow from across the area as of early this morning. There’s also been reports of freezing drizzle in the south. A band of snow is accompanying the arctic front that is moving through, giving us a couple more inches potentially, but the snow actually tapers off quickly this morning in the west and it’ll end in the east around noon. Skies are cloudy after that.
Winds strengthen through the day from the northwest, sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40. Meanwhile, temperatures fall today with wind chills in the -35 to -25 degree range. Of course, the winds will blow this powdery snow around, leading to very low visibility, blizzard conditions, and developing drifts on the roads.
Tonight: Blizzard conditions and dangerous to impossible travel continues tonight as northwest winds gust to 45 mph. Lows fall to the double digits below zero with wind chills as cold as 45 below zero. This is life-threatening cold where frostbite can develop on exposed skin in 10 minutes.
Friday: Skies are mostly cloudy with no additional snow expected. However, ground blizzard conditions continue with very difficult to impossible travel, DO NOT TRAVEL. Winds gust to 50 mph from the northwest with highs around -2 and dangerous wind chills between -30° and -40°.
Christmas Eve: Blizzard conditions and difficult to impossible travel is expected through Saturday morning. Winds are still strong from the northwest, gusting to near 40 mph, lowering visibility down considerably along with drifting more snow onto the roads. Highs are around 2 with dangerous wind chills as cold as -35°. Skies are mostly sunny with winds diminishing through the day. Travel should improve late.
Christmas Day: Partly cloudy and calmer. Highs climb to the upper single digits with a lighter wind. Travel should not be as bad for most of the day. There may be some light snow overnight.