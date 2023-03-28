TRACKING: A bit of everything this week

Today: A weak cold front is moving through this morning, bringing a northwest wind that is dropping temps from the 30s into the 20s despite mostly cloudy skies. Plan on another cool morning, but the good news is that as high pressure moves in today, clouds give way to mostly sunny skies and temperatures should warm back up to the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds turn westerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: An even stronger cold front moves through, increasing clouds, and even squeezing out a thin band of light snow that works from north to south tonight into Wednesday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected beyond a dusting in spots. It does turn cold behind the front as winds pick up from the north-northwest at 10 to 15 mph, dropping lows to the low to mid 20s north and upper 20s south. Chills fall to the teens.
Wednesday: Any light snow tapers off through the morning with sunny skies to follow. Unfortunately, highs only reach the mid 30s to low 40s with a north-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Our next major system approaches, with a warm front cranking up temps to the mid 50s late on Thursday. This comes with a chance for rain as well as strong winds. As temperatures keep rising into the 60s through Friday, showers and storms become likely Thursday night and Friday. Some storms may be strong to severe Friday with all modes of severe weather on the table, so be sure to stay weather aware. Temps crash Friday night with the chance for some rain and snow into Saturday morning.