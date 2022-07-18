TRACKING: A better chance at 90 degrees tomorrow

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy tonight. The low temperature falls to about 70 degrees. South winds are at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. High temperatures soar to the upper 80s north to mid 90s south and west. Heat indices rise to 100 degrees in some spots. An isolated shower or storm is possible as the cold front draws near. However, there will be a large cap in place, so confidence is not too high in storm development. Southwest winds may gust to 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and cool, as a cold front slides through the area. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s. Winds shift out of the west at 10-15 mph.
This Week: We get a slight break from the heat and humidity Wednesday, but highs return to the 90s by the end of the work week. Showers and storms roll back in Friday through Monday.