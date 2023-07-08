TRACKING: A beautiful weekend ahead

Today: Today is an absolutely beautiful day across the area. We are in a cool, comfortable air mass with dew points sitting in the mid 50s and high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. We enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Tonight is a great night to sleep with the windows open. We are mostly clear with lows falling into the mid to upper 50s and a light wind out of the northwest around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunday is another great day to get outside and enjoy some great weather. Our highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s while dew points remain comfortable in the mid 50s. We are mostly sunny with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Start of the Week: We see a return of some heat and humidity on Monday with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and dew points climbing to near 60. We see our rain chances go up, as well with a possibility of some rain Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. Our best chance of rain comes on Wednesday, along with increased cloud cover that knocks our high temperatures down from the mid 80s on Tuesday into the low to mid 80s on Wednesday.