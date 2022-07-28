TRACKING: A beautiful Thursday & Friday

Today: A beautiful Thursday is in store with lower humidity, lower high temperatures, and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Dew points are in the mid 50s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear skies and comfortable sleeping weather. Low temperatures are in the mid 50s with a light northwest wind at 5 mph.
Friday: Similar day to today with mostly sunny skies and and slightly warmer high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Conditions remain pleasant with dew points in the mid 50s and winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Weekend: The weekend is mostly dry except for some possible showers and storms late Sunday night. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s both days and the humidity starts to ramp up.
Next Week: Chance of showers and storms on Monday, but the bigger picture is the return of the heat. High temperatures are in the 90s for the entire week with Wednesday being the hottest day.