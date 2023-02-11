TRACKING: A beautiful stretch of days ahead

Today: We kick off the weekend with conditions feeling more like early spring than early winter. Highs are in the low to mid 40s with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunshine is aplenty once again, so get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather if possible!
Tonight: Clear skies once again overnight with lows in the mid 20s across the region. Winds are lighter out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: No, we won’t be as warm as Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl Sunday, but high are once again in the 40s area wide, some of our southern areas getting close to 50. Winds are light out of the west around 5-10 mph. Skies aren’t as sunny as we had previously but expect some peeks of sunshine through the mid and high-level cloud cover.
Monday: We kick off the work/school week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s and potentially low 50s for our southern areas. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. After this though, weather starts to take a turn.
Rest of the Week: Valentine’s Day on Tuesday looks wet, but the good news is that it’s all in the form of rain. Temperatures that day are in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday we get a break in the precipitation, but then Thursday we could see the return of snow once again. It’s something we are keeping an eye on as we get closer.