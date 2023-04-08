 Skip to main content
TRACKING: A beautiful start to Easter Weekend

Today: We kick off Easter Weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Easter Sunday: Any Easter Sunday activities are weather approved, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are breezy once again out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday: We may see some light rain showers early Monday, otherwise skies are partly cloudy. Highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s with a light southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Rest of the WeekTemperatures ramp up into the upper 70s on Tuesday and into the 80s Wednesday through Friday.

