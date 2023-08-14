TRACKING: A beautiful day tomorrow

Tonight: Skies clear out for the rest of the tonight along with some possible patchy fog early Monday morning. Lows are in the low to mid 50s with a northerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: A beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points are comfortable in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: A little bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the low 60s. Skies are mostly sunny with breezy winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Chance of storms late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Rest of the Week: Thursday is a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday is similar and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. But Saturday the heat is on, with our first of multiple days in a row of 90+ degree days.