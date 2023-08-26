TRACKING: A beautiful day tomorrow

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Our best weather day for a while with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Skies are mostly sunny with some possible patchy morning fog. Dew points are comfortable in the mid 50s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: Skies continue to stay mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. Winds are light out of the east at 5 mph.
Monday: Skies are partly cloudy with highs back up into the low to mid 80s. Dew points are OK in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Another very dry forecast with no tangible rain chances in the near future. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s until Friday, where we see a return to the 90s and we may stay there for a little while.