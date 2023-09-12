TRACKING: A beautiful day tomorrow

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms are possible early, as they move from northwest to southeast through the area. After that wraps up around 10 PM, skies are partly cloudy with cool lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are light out of the north at 5 mph.
Wednesday: AM fog is possible, especially in areas where it rained during the day today. Once the fog clears, skies are mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Dew points are incredibly comfortable in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are light out of the northeast at 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Another nice day Thursday with a jump in temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies are mostly sunny with comfortable dew points in the low 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures remain in the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday, with some possible rain Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures dip into the mid to upper 70s during the weekend.