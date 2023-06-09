TRACKING: A beautiful day to wrap up the work week

Today: Some haze sticks around today but there should be little to no air quality effect. Skies are mostly sunny and highs are in the low to mid 80s. Winds are light south of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overall a beautiful day to wrap up the work week.
Tonight: Clouds push in for partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers and storms are possible early during the day on Saturday, with a better chance of redevelopment during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a light south wind at 5-10 mph. A cold front moves in from the north and increases our chances of showers and storms overnight Saturday into early Sunday.
Sunday: Scattered showers are possible during the morning hours, then we see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and evening hours. The cold front that passes through drops our dew points back into the 40s. It also drops our high temperatures into the low to mid 70s. Winds are breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph.
Next Week: A mostly dry week with only a small chance of storms on Friday. Highs quickly ramp back up close to 90 by Wednesday.