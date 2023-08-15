TRACKING: A beautiful day, but the start to a dry stretch

A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY is already in effect for Sunday and next Tuesday as heat indices are forecast to top 100° and could be up to 105° if not 110°. Significant heat and humidity will dominate the forecast starting this weekend in what will also be a very dry stretch.
Today: Today could not look any more perfect for a mid-August day. We’ll have a sunny sky with a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph in the wake of the low that passed yesterday. Highs end up below normal, in the mid 70s to near 80. Humidity is pretty low with dew points in the mid 50s.
Tonight: A quiet night is on deck with just a few passing clouds in our sky. Lows dip to the mid 50s with winds shifting to the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Those southwest winds dial up a bit with winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. This in turn will make things feel at least slightly humid along with highs climbing back to the low and mid 80s. Skies look mostly sunny for the day.
Wednesday Night: A cold front will pass by from northwest to southeast and could give us the slight chance for some showers and storms, especially in northeast Iowa. These are not expected to be severe. Unfortunately, this is the only chance for rain in the forecast.
Thursday: Behind the cold front, it is another really pleasant day before things turn very hot. We’ll have highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a breezy northwest wind and sunny skies.
Weekend: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are all mostly sunny with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs are in the mid 80s, low 90s, and mid 90s respectively. Humidity increases over this time with heat indices deep into the 90s Saturday and then over 100° Sunday.