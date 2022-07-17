TRACKING: 90 degree temperatures

Tonight: Mostly clear tonight, with patchy fog possible. Winds are light and out of the north. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.
Monday: We start the work week off mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High temperatures climb to the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points are in the low 70s, bringing the heat index to near 100 degrees in some spots. Make sure to stay hydrated, if you’ll be out and about. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies roll in Monday night. Low temperatures lower near 70 degrees. Winds remain out of the southwest.
This Week: Another hot and humid day is expected for Tuesday. There’s a chance for a few showers and storms in our northern counties in the morning. However, a cold front is expected to move through in the evening, potentially acting as a trigger for another round of isolated storms. The better severe threat is to our north and east, but the Storm Prediction Center has placed Eastern Iowa in a level 1 risk out of 5. If storms were about to become strong to severe, we could see a damaging wind threat. Stay tuned, as the risk becomes more realized in the coming days.