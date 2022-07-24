TRACKING: 80s and scattered storms for the work week

Tonight: Partly cloudy tonight. Winds are light out of the north. Low temperatures fall to a cool mid to upper 50s.
Monday: We start the work week off with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and non-severe storms roll into the southern half of the viewing area by mid to late morning and last through the early evening. I’m not expecting any severe weather or all that much rain out of these storms. Winds are variable at 5-10mph. High temperatures warm to the 80 degree mark.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies remain through Monday night. Low temperatures drop to the upper 50s.
This Week: On and off rain chances stay in the forecast through midweek. The severe weather threat is low at this time. Temperatures are in the 80s, with sunshine expected by the end of the work week.