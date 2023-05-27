TRACKING: 80s and 90s for highs

Today: You couldn’t ask for a much better start to Memorial Day Weekend in terms of weather conditions. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with very low dew points in the low 40s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. Skies are sunny minus a few thin clouds during the afternoon and evening. All in all, a perfect day to enjoy outside.
Tonight: A few more clouds roll in as skies are partly cloudy overnight. Lows are in the low 50s with a light easterly wind at 5 mph.
Sunday: Skies stay partly cloudy and close to everyone sees highs in the 80s. Winds are slightly lighter out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Humidity stays low with dew points in the low to mid 40s.
Memorial Day: Another slight bump of temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies are partly cloudy and winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday we have our first of many shots at 90 degrees this week. Wednesday begins our first of a few chances of showers and storms. Chances though remain low on these, and they look to be isolated each day.