What is an ALERT DAY?

We use ALERT DAYS to draw your attention to severe/extreme weather within the next 10 days. This could be winter weather or summer storms.
You will see an outline of YELLOW around the day we are forecasting severe weather conditions. For Example: in the summer if there was a level 2 or 3 risk for severe weather it would be a YELLOW ALERT DAY. Maybe in the winter, the wind chills are forecast to get colder than 30 below zero, we would give that a YELLOW ALERT DAY.
Now there is also an ALERT DAY that is RED. These are days when a severe weather outbreak is in the forecast or in the winter a blizzard is in the forecast. These would be top end weather events.
If you look at the first day of the 10 day forecast example below you will see how the alert day will show up.