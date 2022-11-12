Weather Wonders: Winter Awareness

With high temperatures into the 30s now, it's time to talk about winter. While we haven't received any snow yet, it is never a bad idea to get ready for the season of chilly temps and large snowstorms. With that, let's discuss some basics of winter and how to keep yourself ready for any situation.
The reason winter awareness is around this time, is because that's when we usually see our first measurable snow. Last year it was much later in Iowa City and Waterloo, whereas Dubuque and Cedar Rapids were closer to normal.
In terms of overall snowfall, Dubuque sees the most snow per season with nearly 42 inches of snow. Next is Waterloo at 35.3 inches. Third is Cedar Rapids at 31.5 inches. Last is Iowa City with 27.2 inches of snowfall.
Every year, the storm prediction center issues an outlook for precipitation and temperature for the winter months. This year, it looks like snowfall is going to be normal if not slightly above normal.
In terms of temperatures, we are trending towards slightly below normal.
When snowstorms get stronger, we have different terms to describe the impacts of the storm. You are all familiar with these terms, but it is good to refresh to know the difference.
The main difference between a watch and a warning is the confidence of the storm making impact. Watches are issued when the storms are greater than 24 hours out and have about a 50% probability of fitting the criteria listed above. Winter storm warnings are usually issued less than 24 hours away and have at least an 80% probability of happening.
Winter weather advisories are a step down from winter storm warnings. These are issued when snow of 3-5 inches in a 12-hour span is expected, and/or when there are strong winds less than 35 mph and visibilities are reduced to below a quarter mile.
Wind chill warnings are when the wind chills are expected to be at -30F or below with winds at least 5 mph. A wind chill advisory is between -20F to -29F.
Not listed but also important are blizzard warnings. Blizzard warnings are a wind criterion, not necessarily a snow criterion. Blizzard warnings are issued when wind gusts or sustained winds of 35 mph or greater occur for at least 3 straight hours and cause visibilities of a quarter mile or lower due to snow or blowing snow.