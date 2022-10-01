Weather Wonders: Virga

You've probably run into this scenario at some point in your life. You notice there is rain on the radar, but when you look out the window, no rain is actually falling. Is the radar lying? The answer is no, but you are just not physically seeing it fall. Let's see why this happens.
At it's simplest definition, precipitation is either rain or snow that falls from a cloud and ends up making it to the ground. This happens due to the fact that there is enough moisture to allow the precipitation to make it from the sky to the ground.
However, if the air between the cloud and the ground is very dry, the rain or snow evaporates before it hits the ground. This is known as virga. So when you see the radar showing rain or snow but nothing is actually falling, this could be an example of virga.
Virga commonly has this appearance in nature. The cloud has "wisps" or what look like strings coming down from the cloud base. That is the action of the rain falling but quickly evaporating once it falls.
The evaporation of the rain during virga cools the air, and cool, more dense air falls towards the ground. Sometimes this air falls very rapidly, and causes what are called downbursts. These downbursts can produce very strong winds over 150 mph. Downbursts will be discussed in more detail in a later Weather Wonders.