Weather Wonders: Vernal Equinox

It's that time of year where the days are starting to get longer, and we get that much closer to summer. As many of you already know, the first day of astronomical spring is marked by the vernal (spring) equinox. But there are a couple of other things you may not have known about it. Let's talk about what exactly happens when we hit that equinox, and some famous celebrations on that day.
On the vernal equinox, the entire world receives roughly 12 hours of daytime and 12 hours of nighttime. This is due to the fact that the sun is directly overhead of the equator.
As we head further into spring, the days get longer in the northern hemisphere and shorter in the southern hemisphere. The Earth's orbit and tilt is responsible for that, since the tilt of the Earth has the northern hemisphere pointed towards the sun between the vernal and autumn equinox. The Earth's tilt is why we have seasons.
Officially, astronomical spring starts at 4:24 PM on Monday, March 20th. The longer daylight helps us (usually) with warmer temperatures as we head into spring.
Over the next two months, you'll start to notice the sun rising earlier and earlier as you wake up/head to work. Sunrise on the 18th of March is 7:16 AM, but that jumps back to 5:44 AM by mid-May. Similarly, sunset on the 18th is 7:19 PM, but jumps forward to 8:27 PM in mid-May. I know we go through this every year, but it truly never gets old.
This increase of daylight may get you to get excited for the season ahead. You're not alone. Easter is the unofficial celebration for the start of spring in many parts of the US, but there are a couple other celebrations that you may not know.
The first one takes place in Chichen Itza, the historic village in the state of Yucatan in Mexico. The Mayans had a large fascination with astronomy, and the El Castillo pyramid is one example of that. On the spring (and fall) equinox, many gather to watch as the sun sets in the sky. As that happens, the sun shines through the pyramid, and on the outside, a snake "appears" and "slithers" onto the pyramid.
The curved shadow of the snake meets at the bottom of the pyramid at this snake head shown above. The Mayans were very intelligent and in tune with astronomy.
Another tradition closer to home is the "Burning of the Socks." The tradition started in the mid-1970s, when Bob Turner, a sailor at the time, decided to burn his socks on the first day of spring in tribute to warmer weather. This has now become a yearly tradition in Eastport, Maryland, a small town outside of Annapolis. The photo above is a man burning his socks back on the spring equinox of 2006.
Here's to hoping we see some warmer weather as we head into spring!