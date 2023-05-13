Weather Wonders: Velocity

So far, we have talked about the basics of how a radar operates, and the basics of reflectivity, the most popular product of radar. This edition, we explore more into velocity, a key element to help with severe weather, especially tornadoes.
Here's an example of reflectivity from this morning, which many have you seen plenty of times before.
Here is an image that maybe you haven't seen as often. This is from the same time frame and is zoomed in around the Des Moines radar. You're seeing a lot of reds and greens, but what does it all mean? Let's break it down.
The image you were looking at there is called radial velocity. This is the wind moving directly at or directly away from the radar. The reds on the radar show winds moving away from the radar, and the greens show wind moving towards the radar. There is a little bit of gray on there, and that shows air that is moving perpendicular to the radar beams. This is called the "zero point," and shows the overall direction of the winds.
A few other things to note. The brighter the colors, the stronger the winds. The strength of the wind on radar is always less than the actual wind, since it only shows radial velocity. The only time the radar shows the actual wind value is when it is blowing directly at or away from the radar. For areas near the radar, it works somewhat well indicated how strong winds are. However, as you go away from the radar, it describes winds above the surface, since the radar is pointed upwards at an angle.
Back to the example this morning. You can see the greens on the southern side and reds on the northern side. Combine these two facts, and the winds are moving at roughly a southeasterly direction.
Now let's show some practical use for severe weather, specifically for tornadoes. The example above shows the reflectivity of a supercell with what's called a "hook echo." Using just reflectivity, it's pretty easy to see where the tornado is.
Now let's look at another example. This isn't as easy to see right away. This is an example from a Mississippi tornado in April of 2010. Since it's not easy to spot, let's look at radial velocity.
On the right shows the radial velocity. When finding tornadoes, you want to look for a "couplet," a combo of those reds and greens that sometimes swirl. You can see where that swirl is on the right, along with that mash of colors.
Velocity is very useful for many areas, including for severe weather and especially tornadoes.