Weather Wonders: Tornado Debris Signature

In our radar series so far, we have gone over the basics of radar, reflectivity, and velocity. In the final installment, we go over tornado debris signature. We will show you how it works, what we look for during severe weather, and how we can put it all together to help locate tornadoes.
A slight note before we get started, the actual name of the product is called "Correlation Coefficient." The reason why we call it "Tornado Debris Signature" is just that, it allows us to see where there is possible debris.
Since weather has been quiet around here, let's head south towards Amarillo, Texas. This morning they had stronger showers and thunderstorms. As you know, this is the reflectivity product.
Now, let's pull up the tornado debris signature. As I mentioned earlier, the actual product is called correlation coefficient (CC). From now on, I will refer to it as CC to avoid confusion. Speaking of confusion, what are we looking at? To be honest, nothing of note, but there is data to talk about. Let's break down what CC actually is.
Correlation coefficient provides a measure of consistency of the shapes and targets within the radar beam. In general, higher values mean more consistency, and lower values mean more variability. At face value, they may not make a lot of sense. Going further into values should help.
The values of correlation coefficient range from 0.2 to 1.05. Most of the time, when there are showers and storms, the values are 0.97 and above, meaning what's in the area is consistent. That shows up as a reddish color.
When values are between 0.8 and 0.97, that indicates a potential for hail or melting snow, meaning there is some change in the targets the radar beam is picking up. That is usually in the yellow or green.
Then, there is anything below 0.8. This is blue in color, and picks up non-meteorological targets, such as birds and insects. It also could show where there is tornado debris.
Here is an example of correlation coefficient during a storm. You notice that most of this is red with the rain falling. However, highlighted in the circle is the dark blue. This is known as a "debris ball," a key indicator of a tornado in the area. This is why we call it "Tornado Debris Signature." However, it helps to use other products to confirm it is actually a tornado.
Here is another example of severe weather with radar. Using our knowledge of other radar products, we can confirm whether or not we are seeing a tornado in the area. Combining reflectivity, velocity, and correlation coefficient, it should pop up where that tornado is located.
Highlighted in the circles is that tornado, and it lines up pretty well with all of the products. This is why it is pivotal to know what these products do to help with severe weather.
Our main use of CC is to help determine where a tornado may be, but there are other uses. That includes whether reflectivity shows weather or non-weather phenomena. It also includes identifying hail and when snow is melting into rain.
That wraps up our radar series for now. There are other products that are used, but these are the core elements we use here at KWWL. We hope you enjoyed it and the rest of the series is down below if you want to go back and look!