Weather Wonders: The madness of weather in March

Now that we have officially entered into the first few days of meteorological spring, we should be done with the snow, right? Well, if we know Iowa, you know that it is far from over.
March madness isn't just describing the NCAA basketball tournaments. It also describes how weather in March can have anything from major snowstorms to tornadoes.
Let's talk about some key events from March in years past, and what we could expect for this March in particular.
March is one of the biggest months in terms of average high temperature growth. We jump from the upper 30s and low 40s at the beginning of March, to the 50s by the end of March.
However, that doesn't mean snow isn't out of the question. We average anywhere from 4-6 inches of snow every March.
In fact, it is rare that we do not see snow at all in March. Only about one out of every 11 winters do we see a snowless March.
Not only could we see snow, but there is also the potential for severe weather. Nearly a year ago today, we saw multiple tornadoes move through central and east central Iowa, including the biggest in Winterset. It was an E-4 tornado that caused 5 injures, 6 deaths, and much destruction in the area. Locally we saw a tornado move through Vinton along with another one in Tama.
There were also many reports of hail and wind with this system as well. Overall, a destructive system that was somewhat of a shock for early March.
In terms of what we can expect, the Storm Prediction Center has Iowa under a trend of below normal temperatures for the month of March.
For precipitation, we are under a trend of slightly above average precipitation. Regardless of what we see, it is surely going to be another crazy month of weather.