Weather Wonders: The Dust Bowl

You may have heard of the Dust Bowl from various sources: people you know, examples in media like “The Grapes of Wrath,” or maybe in school. Regardless of where you heard the term, let's dive into why it happened, and what impacts were made across the United States, as well as here in Iowa.
The dust bowl term describes a series of severe dust storms that spanned across the 1930s. The hardest hit locations were in the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma, southwestern Kansas, southeastern Colorado, and northeastern New Mexico. The damage done by dust storms though stretched all the way into parts of Montana and South Dakota.
One of the predominant causes of the dust bowl was the lack of dry land farming methods. Farmers from the 1920s plowed through the top soil of the Great Plains area, which displaced the deep-rooted grasses that trapped soil and moisture during periods of high winds and drought.
The Northern Rockies/Great Plains region is susceptible to extended periods of drought, and the 1930s was one for the record books. Four of the ten driest years were during the 1930s, which heavily contributed to soil drying up, and making it very easy for wind to pick dirt up and create major dust storms.
With the dirt very easy to pick up by the consistent winds through the region, dust storms happened with regularity during the 1930s. On April 14th, 1935, a day tabbed Black Sunday consisted of 20 of the worst dust storms that stretched from southern Canada to Texas. The term “dust bowl” originated from this day by Edward Stanley, the Kansas City editor of the Associated Press.
Not only did the region have to suffer through massive dust storms, but the 1930s were also one of the warmest decades on record for the Great Plains region.
The summer of 1936 was a historic season of record heat across the United States, including right here in Iowa. Many of the all-time high temperature records were broken either on July 13 or July 14th in 1936.
Waterloo in particular set many heat records in 1936 that still stand to this day.
All in all, the Dust Bowl was a costly and devastating event for a good portion of the country. Beyond this graphic, many families were forced to move from their property since the wind and dust made it inhabitable. Farmers learned from this tragedy and now have better methods for farming, in hope to avoid anything of this magnitude in the future.