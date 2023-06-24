Weather Wonders: Summer Solstice & Some Traditions

The summer solstice came and went once again this year, and for some, it may feel like just another trip around the sun. However, many people across the world celebrate the event with interesting traditions. Let's talk about a couple of them here.
As a reminder, the summer solstice happens once a year during the Earth's orbit around the sun.
This happens when during Earth's orbit, the tilt of the Earth points in the northern hemisphere closest to the sun. This conversely happens for the southern hemisphere in December when the tilt has the southern half of the Earth pointed closest to the sun.
The Summer Solstice started for the northern hemisphere June 21st, at 9:58 AM CDT.
We here in eastern Iowa will have plenty of sun for the next few weeks, but in two months, we will lose nearly 2 hours of daylight as we inch closer to the first day of winter.
As I mentioned, there are some pretty cool traditions that coincide with the summer solstice. One of them is the celebration at Stonehenge in southern England. The stones itself were installed around 2500 B.C.E. and still have the sun's movement align with the stones. Each year, people stay all night on June 20th and 21st to watch the sunset and sunrise through the stones.
Another one is the Fairbanks Midnight Sun Baseball Game. This tradition dates back to 1906. It started as a bar bet between the Eagle's Club and the California Bar. The games start at 10 PM local time in Fairbanks, Alaska. And although the game is played through midnight, there is enough sunlight to play the game without artificial lights. In fact, no game has ever used artificial lighting. This year, the Alaska Goldpanners took on the Michigan Monarchs.